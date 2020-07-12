Severe Thunderstorm Watch Cancelled for Chicago area Counties

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 359 has been cancelled for the remaining Chicago area Counties – Ford, Grundy, Kendall and Livingston Counties.
The Watch remains in effect until Midnight CDT for several counties in central Illinois.
