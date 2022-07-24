The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for western portions of the Chicago area has been cancelled. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue as the primary convective band shifts slowly to the south. Heavy downpours in stronger storms could still cause localized flooding, so the Flood Watch (green-shaded counties on the headlined map) will continue in effect until NOON CDT (see updated Flood Watch issuance below…

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN and Porter. * WHEN...Until Noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms with high rainfall rates will continue over the watch area this morning. The high rainfall rates over saturated soils will lead to localized street flooding, runoff into already elevated streams, creeks and rivers, and renewed inundation of low-lying areas.