   Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 538
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   455 PM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northeast Illinois
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 455 PM until
     800 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...A small cluster of supercells may persist for the next
   couple of hours while moving across northeast Illinois into the
   Chicago area, with the potential to produce isolated large hail and
   wind damage.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40
   statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles north of
   Marseilles IL to 65 miles east northeast of Marseilles IL. For a
   complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
   update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.



WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 538
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL
454 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022

ILC031-037-043-089-093-097-111-197-210100-
/O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

DE KALB               

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                KANE                 
KENDALL               LAKE IL               MCHENRY              
WILL                  

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, 
BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, 
DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GURNEE, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, 
MCHENRY, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, 
PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, 
WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.

$$

LMZ740>742-210100-
/O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS

WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL       
WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL