URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
   Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 524...CORRECTED
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   115 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022

   CORRECTED MAXIMUM GUST SPEED and TO ADD LASALLE COUNTY IL

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Extreme east central Iowa
     Northern Illinois
     Southeastern Wisconsin
     Lake Michigan

   * Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 115 PM until
     700 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...A well-defined convective system now over eastern Iowa is
   expected to intensify some through the afternoon, while moving
   east-northeastward across northwestern Illinois and southeastern
   Wisconsin.  A mix of storm clusters and embedded supercells will
   pose a threat for damaging gusts, and possibly an isolated tornado
   or two through late afternoon.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60
   statute miles north and south of a line from 5 miles east northeast
   of Milwaukee WI to 65 miles west of Rockford IL. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.


WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 524
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL
115 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022


THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
524 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE             
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO            

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

KANE                  LAKE IL               MCHENRY              

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, 
BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, ELGIN, GURNEE,
LA SALLE, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MUNDELEIN, OREGON, 
OTTAWA, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, 
AND WOODSTOCK.

THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS

WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL