Showers and thunderstorms will be gradually ending across the Chicago area this evening. Some brief heavy rain and gusty winds are still possible as the storms move out of the area. The severe thunderstorm warning for Cook County that was to be in effect until 8:15 pm has also been canceled as the storm has now moved offshore into Lake Michigan.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #524 has expired as of 7:00 pm CDT- Severe thunderstorm warning for Cook County has also been canceled.
by: Steve Kahn
