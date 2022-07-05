No severe thunderstorm warnings are currently in effect. Thunderstorms will continue to move across northern Illinois during the early morning hours producing gusty winds to around 35 mph and heavy rainfall and some additional flooding, but additional significant severe weather is not expected.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #440 will be allowed to expire at midnight. A Flash Flood Warning for portions of Boone, DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, and Winnebago counties continues until 3 AM CDT.
by: Steve Kahn
