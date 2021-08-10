Severe Thunderstorm Watch #420 has just been issued for portions of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, including the Illinois portions of the Chicago Metro area, valid until 10:00 pm CDT

Weather
Posted: / Updated: 
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED    Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 420    NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK    345 PM CDT Tue Aug 10 2021

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a    * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of       Northern Illinois      Southeastern Wisconsin      Lake Michigan    * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 345 PM until      1000 PM CDT.    * 

Primary threats include... 

     Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75        mph likely      Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible    SUMMARY...Thunderstorms across eastern Iowa will continue to expand    while spreading eastward and northeastward into Wisconsin and    Illinois through late evening.  The storm environment favors storm    clusters capable of producing damaging winds (some significant up to    75 mph) and occasional large hail.    The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70    statute miles east and west of a line from 35 miles north northwest    of Oshkosh WI to 25 miles west southwest of Marseilles IL. For a    complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline    update 

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...    REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are    favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.    Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening    weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible    warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce    tornadoes.    &&    OTHER WATCH INFORMATION...CONTINUE...WW 419...    AVIATION...A few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to    1.5 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 65 knots. A    few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 600. Mean storm motion vector    27025. 



WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 420
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL
347 PM CDT TUE AUG 10 2021


THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
420 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE             
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO            

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                GRUNDY               
KANE                  KENDALL               LAKE IL              
MCHENRY               WILL                  

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, 
BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, 
COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, 
EVANSTON, GURNEE, JOLIET, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, 
MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MINOOKA, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, 
OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, 
PLANO, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, 
WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
420 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS

WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL       
WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL      
NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News