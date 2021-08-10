Severe Thunderstorm Watch #420 has just been issued for portions of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, including the Illinois portions of the Chicago Metro area, valid until 10:00 pm CDT

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 420 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 345 PM CDT Tue Aug 10 2021 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern Illinois Southeastern Wisconsin Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 345 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph likely Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms across eastern Iowa will continue to expand while spreading eastward and northeastward into Wisconsin and Illinois through late evening. The storm environment favors storm clusters capable of producing damaging winds (some significant up to 75 mph) and occasional large hail. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 35 miles north northwest of Oshkosh WI to 25 miles west southwest of Marseilles IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. && OTHER WATCH INFORMATION...CONTINUE...WW 419... AVIATION...A few severe thunderstorms with hail surface and aloft to 1.5 inches. Extreme turbulence and surface wind gusts to 65 knots. A few cumulonimbi with maximum tops to 600. Mean storm motion vector 27025. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 420 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 347 PM CDT TUE AUG 10 2021 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY KANE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GURNEE, JOLIET, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MINOOKA, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET HARBOR IL

