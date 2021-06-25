Severe Thunderstorm Watch #319 remains in effect until 11PM CDT and Flood Advisory south of Chicago continues until 2:30AM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch #319 remains in effect until 11PM CDT for Chicago are Ford, Iroquois, Livingston and Kankakee Counties in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Jasper, Newton and Benton Counties in Indiana (blue-shaded counties on the headlined map and pink-shaded counties on the map below).

Scattered thunderstorms along and south of the Kankakee River continue to move northeast around 30 mph. Along with vivid lightning and locally heavy downpours, strongest storms could have isolated large hail, damaging wind gusts to 60 mph and possibly even a tornado.

A broad Flood Advisory that covers a good portion of the area south of Chicago, including the aforementioned counties will be in effect until 2:30AM CDT with 1 to 3-inches of additional rains possibly causing some minor flooding problems on rivers, streams and low-lying flood-prone areas (light-green-shaded area on map below).

Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic