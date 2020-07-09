WATCH LIVE
WGN Evening News

Severe thunderstorm watch #250 continues in effect until 11 pm for areas west and north of the Chicago Metro area

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
 Mesoscale Discussion 1162
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0539 PM CDT Thu Jul 09 2020

   Areas affected...Portions of the upper Midwest

   Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 348...350...

   Valid 092239Z - 100015Z

   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 348, 350
   continues.

   SUMMARY...The severe weather threat, primarily in the form of
   damaging wind gusts, will likely continue with the loosely organized
   squall line across portions of WW248 and 250 for the next few hours.

   DISCUSSION...Recent storm reports indicate that the ongoing cluster
   of thunderstorms across portions of eastern Iowa and southern
   Wisconsin is capable of producing occasional wind damage and near
   severe gusts. Downstream of the ongoing convection, a warm and moist
   environment is in place with surface temperatures ranging from 85-90
   F with dewpoints near 70 F. Though mid-level lapse rates remain
   modest, at 6.5-7 C/km, the warm and moist surface conditions are
   supporting 1500-2500 J/kg of MLCAPE and little inhibition. The
   moderate buoyancy should continue to allow storm propagation and new
   updraft development downstream across northern Illinois and southern
   Wisconsin. Damaging winds will be possible with stronger downdrafts
   as the cluster moves east over the next several hours.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News