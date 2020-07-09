Severe thunderstorm watch #250 continues in effect until 11 pm for areas west and north of the Chicago Metro area

Mesoscale Discussion 1162 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0539 PM CDT Thu Jul 09 2020 Areas affected...Portions of the upper Midwest Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 348...350... Valid 092239Z - 100015Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 348, 350 continues. SUMMARY...The severe weather threat, primarily in the form of damaging wind gusts, will likely continue with the loosely organized squall line across portions of WW248 and 250 for the next few hours. DISCUSSION...Recent storm reports indicate that the ongoing cluster of thunderstorms across portions of eastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin is capable of producing occasional wind damage and near severe gusts. Downstream of the ongoing convection, a warm and moist environment is in place with surface temperatures ranging from 85-90 F with dewpoints near 70 F. Though mid-level lapse rates remain modest, at 6.5-7 C/km, the warm and moist surface conditions are supporting 1500-2500 J/kg of MLCAPE and little inhibition. The moderate buoyancy should continue to allow storm propagation and new updraft development downstream across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Damaging winds will be possible with stronger downdrafts as the cluster moves east over the next several hours.

