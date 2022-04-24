The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of South-central and Eastern Illinois Northwest Indiana * Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 1245 PM until 700 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Severe thunderstorms are expected to further develop, initially across south-central/east-central Illinois, this afternoon. Damaging winds are expected to be the primary risk, but a tornado or two could also occur aside from some hail. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45 statute miles east and west of a line from 55 miles north of Danville IL to 25 miles west southwest of Salem IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 153 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS FORD IROQUOIS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA BENTON JASPER NEWTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DEMOTTE, FOWLER, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, KENTLAND, MOROCCO, OXFORD, PAXTON, RENSSELAER, ROSELAWN, AND WATSEKA.

