   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     South-central and Eastern Illinois
     Northwest Indiana

   * Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 1245 PM until
     700 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Severe thunderstorms are expected to further develop,
   initially across south-central/east-central Illinois, this
   afternoon. Damaging winds are expected to be the primary risk, but a
   tornado or two could also occur aside from some hail.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45
   statute miles east and west of a line from 55 miles north of
   Danville IL to 25 miles west southwest of Salem IL. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
  
   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.



THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
153 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD                  IROQUOIS              

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

BENTON                JASPER                NEWTON               

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DEMOTTE, FOWLER, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN,
KENTLAND, MOROCCO, OXFORD, PAXTON, RENSSELAER, ROSELAWN, 
AND WATSEKA.