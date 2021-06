A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 7PM CDT for southeastern Iroquois County in Illinois.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7:30PM CDT for Benton and the southern portions of Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is moving east and north through these counties with potential wind gusts to 60 mph.

Current Regional Weather radar Mosaic