Areas covered by yellow polygons show severe thunderstorm warnings.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 157 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elwood, or near Joliet, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... New Lenox around 205 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Orland Park, Mokena and Frankfort. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. &&

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois... Eastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Ford County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Southwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 155 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Manteno to 8 miles west of Ashkum to near Saybrook, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Lowell, Manteno, Gibson City, Momence, Gilman, Clifton, Chatsworth, Onarga, Grant Park, St. Anne, Chebanse, Piper City, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton and Crescent City. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 271 and 319.