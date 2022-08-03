Areas highlighted with orange polygons show severe thunderstorm warnings.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COOK COUNTY... At 127 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Summit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Chicago Lawn, Englewood, Bridgeport, Chicago Loop, South Lawndale, South Shore, Midway Airport, West Town, Austin, Burbank, Brookfield, La Grange, Justice, Summit, Navy Pier and Northerly Island. This includes... Brookfield Zoo, SeatGeek Stadium, University of Chicago, Hawthorne Park, Soldier Field, University of Illinois Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Field...IL Institute of Technology, The Loop, Museum of Science and Industry, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4172 8786 4182 8790 4191 8762 4189 8761 4188 8762 4187 8761 4185 8761 4183 8760 4180 8758 4178 8757 4178 8756 4176 8756 4176 8754 4175 8754 4174 8753 TIME...MOT...LOC 1827Z 252DEG 25KT 4179 8780 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH $$ Yack

Severe Thunderstorm Warning ILC031-097-031900- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.W.0090.220803T1825Z-220803T1900Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 125 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... North central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 124 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Long Grove, or over Buffalo Grove, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Mundelein, Highland Park, Wilmette, Vernon Hills, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest, Rolling Meadows and Deerfield. This includes... Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Lake Forest College, and Ravinia Music Festival. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4234 8783 4233 8783 4233 8782 4231 8782 4230 8783 4227 8783 4221 8780 4211 8773 4208 8768 4206 8767 4208 8806 4223 8814 4236 8784 TIME...MOT...LOC 1824Z 254DEG 30KT 4218 8799 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH $$ Yack

Severe Thunderstorm Warning ILC031-197-031915- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.W.0089.220803T1822Z-220803T1915Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 122 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 122 PM CDT, multiple severe thunderstorms were located over New Lenox, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Roseland, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Blue Island, Dolton, Park Forest, Homewood, Alsip, Matteson, Mokena and Frankfort. This includes... University of St. Francis, Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Channahon State Park, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Governors State University, Joliet Junior College, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Prairie State College, South Suburban College, and Will County Fairgrounds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4130 8753 4128 8825 4154 8826 4174 8753 TIME...MOT...LOC 1822Z 254DEG 27KT 4152 8793 THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH