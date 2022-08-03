Yellow shaded areas highlight active severe thunderstorm warnings as of 3 PM CDT.
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northeastern Newton County in northwestern Indiana...
  Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana...
  Jasper County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 415 PM CDT.

* At 256 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from near Kouts to 6 miles north of Sheldon, moving
  northeast at 20 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Remington, Wheatfield, Roselawn,
  Kouts, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg,
  Fair Oaks, Parr and Dunns Bridge.

Including the following interstate...
 Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 234.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...