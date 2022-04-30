Update 4:30PM…

Warning for Will and Grundy Counties has expired…

Update 4:16PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WILL AND NORTHEASTERN GRUNDY COUNTIES... At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coal City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Channahon and Minooka around 425 PM CDT. Elwood around 430 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Carbon Hill. This includes... Channahon State Park and William G Stratton State Park. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 234 and 248. I-80 between mile markers 114 and 119. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. _____________________________________________________________________________

Update 4:01PM CDT…



...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WILL AND GRUNDY COUNTIES...NO LONGER IN EFFECT LIVINGSTON CO.. At 400 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mazon, or 8 miles north of Dwight, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Gardner around 405 PM CDT. Morris, Braidwood, Coal City and Diamond around 415 PM CDT. Channahon and Minooka around 425 PM CDT. Elwood around 430 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Verona, Kinsman, Carbon Hill and Godley. This includes... Channahon State Park, Gebhard Woods State Park, Grundy County Speedway and Fairgrounds, and William G Stratton State Park. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 219 and 248. I-80 between mile markers 110 and 120. __________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Livingston County in central Illinois... West central Will County in northeastern Illinois... Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Dwight, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Mazon around 400 PM CDT. Morris, Coal City and Diamond around 410 PM CDT. Channahon and Minooka around 420 PM CDT. Elwood around 425 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Verona, Kinsman, Carbon Hill and Godley. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 216 and 248. I-80 between mile markers 110 and 120. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, north central and northeastern Illinois. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.