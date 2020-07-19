Severe Thunderstorm Warning until Noon CDT for northeastern Cook County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until noon CDT. * At 1137 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brighton Park, or over Chicago Lawn, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Cicero, Evanston, Skokie, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, West Town, Englewood, Chicago Lawn, Austin, South Shore, Roseland, West Ridge, Lincoln Park, Bridgeport, Chicago Loop, South Lawndale, Lake View and Irving Park. This includes... Lincoln Park Zoo, Loyola University, Triton College, University of Chicago, Hawthorne Park, Northeastern Illinois University, Soldier Field, University of Illinois Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Field...IL Institute of Technology, Wrigley Field, The Loop, Museum of Science and Industry, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island.

