Severe Thunderstorm Warning until Noon CDT for northeastern Cook County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until noon CDT.

* At 1137 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brighton
  Park, or over Chicago Lawn, moving northeast at 40 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Chicago, Cicero, Evanston, Skokie, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, West
  Town, Englewood, Chicago Lawn, Austin, South Shore, Roseland, West
  Ridge, Lincoln Park, Bridgeport, Chicago Loop, South Lawndale, Lake
  View and Irving Park.

This includes...  Lincoln Park Zoo, Loyola University, Triton
College, University of Chicago, Hawthorne Park, Northeastern Illinois
University, Soldier Field, University of Illinois Chicago, Guaranteed
Rate Field...IL Institute of Technology, Wrigley Field, The Loop,
Museum of Science and Industry, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island.

