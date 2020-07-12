Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9PM CDT for Lee County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lee County in north central Illinois... * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 803 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tampico, or 11 miles southwest of Rock Falls, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Dixon, Amboy, Franklin Grove, Ashton, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes, Nelson, Harmon, Woodland Shores, Eldena, Lee Center and Nachusa. Including the following interstate... I-88 between mile markers 45 and 71. This includes... Lee County Fairgrounds and Sauk Valley College.