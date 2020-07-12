Severe Thunderstorm warning until 9:45PM CDT for portions of Livingston, LaSalle, Lee and DeKalb Counties



The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Livingston County in central Illinois... La Salle County in north central Illinois... Eastern Lee County in north central Illinois... Southern De Kalb County in north central Illinois... * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 824 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Polo to La Moille to near Henry to near Dunlap, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Ottawa, Streator, Pontiac, Peru, La Salle, Sandwich, Mendota, Marseilles, Sheridan, Shabbona, Lake Holiday, Oglesby, Seneca, Hinckley, Somonauk, Earlville, Waterman, North Utica, Serena and Flanagan. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 41 and 96. I-55 between mile markers 196 and 201. I-80 between mile markers 73 and 103. I-88 between mile markers 71 and 74, and between mile markers 99 and 101. This includes... Sandwich Fairgrounds, Buffalo Rock State Park, Illini State Park, Illinois Valley Community College, Matthiessen State Park, Starved Rock State Park, and Tri-County Fairgrounds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across Bureau County and further upstream in Iowa and western Illinois. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction