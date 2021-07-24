Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:15PM CDT for Benton County, IN and southern Iroquois County, Illinois…

Update:

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT/1015 PM EDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS AND SOUTHWESTERN BENTON COUNTIES... At 904 PM CDT/1004 PM EDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cissna Park, or 8 miles southwest of Milford, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Milford, Cissna Park, Boswell, Stockland, Wellington, Ambia, Dunnington and Claytonville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT/1015 PM EDT/ FOR SOUTHERN IROQUOIS AND BENTON COUNTIES... At 827 PM CDT/927 PM EDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Earl Park to near Stockland to near Milford, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Watseka, Fowler, Gilman, Milford, Otterbein, Oxford, Sheldon, Cissna Park, Boswell, Earl Park, Stockland, Crescent City, Woodland, Wellington, Ambia, Dunnington, Wadena, Claytonville, Swanington and Templeton.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT/1015 PM EDT/ FOR SOUTHERN IROQUOIS AND BENTON COUNTIES... At 816 PM CDT/916 PM EDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stockland to 6 miles west of Milford, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Watseka, Fowler, Gilman, Milford, Otterbein, Oxford, Sheldon, Cissna Park, Boswell, Earl Park, Stockland, Crescent City, Woodland, Wellington, Ambia, Dunnington, Wadena, Claytonville, Swanington and Templeton.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Benton County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 915 PM CDT/1015 PM EDT/. * At 810 PM CDT/910 PM EDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Remington to near Sheldon to 7 miles east of Onarga, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Watseka, Fowler, Gilman, Milford, Otterbein, Oxford, Sheldon, Cissna Park, Boswell, Earl Park, Stockland, Crescent City, Danforth, Woodland, Wellington, Ambia, Dunnington, Wadena, Claytonville and Swanington. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 286 and 289.