Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7PM CDT for portions of Will and Kankakee Counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana

Update:

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE AND
SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES...WARNING CANCELLED
For Will COUNTY...

At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grant Park, or
near Momence, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Momence, Shelby and Schneider.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL...NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE AND LAKE COUNTIES...

At 621 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Merrillville to near Cedar Lake to near Peotone,
moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Merrillville, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Bourbonnais,
Bradley, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Manteno, Peotone, Momence, St. John,
Crete, University Park, Manhattan, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Monee,
Winfield and Beecher.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois...
  Lake County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from near Griffith to near Crete to near Monee, moving
  southeast at 25 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point,
  Bourbonnais, Bradley, Cedar Lake, Steger, Lowell, Manteno, Peotone,
  Momence, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Crete and
  University Park.

This includes...Indiana University Northwest, Governors State
University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, and
Will County Fairgrounds.

