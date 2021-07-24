Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7PM CDT for Porter County, Indiana

Update:
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PORTER COUNTY... At 633 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Wanatah to near Valparaiso to Lakes of the Four Seasons, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Valparaiso, Lakes of the Four Seasons and Malden.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR PORTER COUNTY... At 615 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Westville to near Valparaiso to Merrillville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Lakes of the Four Seasons, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Wheeler and Malden.
_________________________________________________________________________________________
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Porter County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 600 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Burns Harbor to near Portage to Dyer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Lakes of the Four Seasons, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler, Dune Acres and Malden. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds.