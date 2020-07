Severe thunderstorm warning until 7:45 pm for portions of Racine and Kenosha counties in southeast Wisconsin- These storms are moving northeast, AWAY from the Chicago Metro area

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... MILWAUKEE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... NORTHEASTERN WALWORTH COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... RACINE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... SOUTHEASTERN WAUKESHA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... EASTERN KENOSHA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 745 PM CDT. * AT 652 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR POTTER LAKE TO NEAR KENOSHA, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MILWAUKEE, KENOSHA, RACINE, WAUKESHA, WEST ALLIS, WAUWATOSA, NEW BERLIN, BROOKFIELD, GREENFIELD, OAK CREEK, MOUNT PLEASANT, MUSKEGO, SOUTH MILWAUKEE, PLEASANT PRAIRIE, CUDAHY, GREENDALE, PEWAUKEE, ST. FRANCIS, HALES CORNERS AND MUKWONAGO. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MILWAUKEE COUNTY SPORTS COMPLEX, MILKMAN STADIUM, SOUTHRIDGE MALL, BOERNER BOTANICAL GARDENS, GENERAL MITCHELL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FROEDERT & THE MEDICAL COLLEGE, FISERV FORUM, AND MAYFAIR MALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOW

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction