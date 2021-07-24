Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:15 PM CDT for southeastern Kankakee County in Illinois and portions of Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KANKAKEE...
NORTHERN NEWTON AND CENTRAL JASPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM
CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty
winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
east central Illinois and northwestern Indiana.


____________________________________________________________________________________________________

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN KANKAKEE...NORTHERN NEWTON AND CENTRAL JASPER
COUNTIES...

At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Village,
moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Momence, Morocco, Lake Village, Roselawn, Hopkins Park, Mount Ayr,
Fair Oaks, Parr, Sumava Resorts and Thayer.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Southeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northern Newton County in northwestern Indiana...
  Central Jasper County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grant Park,
  moving southeast at 40 mph.

  HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
           mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
  Momence, Morocco, Lake Village, Roselawn, Hopkins Park, Mount Ayr,
  Fair Oaks, Parr, Sumava Resorts and Thayer.

Including the following interstate...
 Indiana I-65 between mile markers 215 and 234.

