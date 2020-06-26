Severe Thunderstorm warning until 6PM CDT for eastern and southern Ogle County

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern and southern Ogle County in north central Illinois... * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oregon, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Oregon around 525 PM CDT. Stillman Valley around 535 PM CDT. Rochelle and Hillcrest around 540 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Creston and Davis Junction. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 97 and 114. I-88 between mile markers 75 and 82. This includes... Castle Rock State Park.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction