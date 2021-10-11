Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45PM CDT for portions of Newton, Porter and Jasper Counties in Indiana…

Update 5:04PM CDT: ..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NEWTON...PORTER AND NORTHERN JASPER COUNTIES... At 504 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Roselawn to near Medaryville, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near.. . DeMotte around 515 PM CDT. Hebron around 525 PM CDT. Lakes of the Four Seasons around 530 PM CDT. Valparaiso around 535 PM CDT. South Haven around 540 PM CDT. Portage, Chesterton, Burns Harbor and Ogden Dunes around 545 PM CDT. Porter around 550 PM CDT. Town of Pines and Beverly Shores around 555 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Fair Oaks, Parr, Dunns Bridge, Boone Grove, Baileys Corner, Malden, Dune Acres, Wheeler and Stoutsburg. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 221 and 231. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Indiana. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ___________________________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 449 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Rensselaer to near Hanging Grove, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Wheatfield, Lakes of the Four Seasons, South Haven, Porter, Roselawn, Kouts, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Hanging Grove, Wheeler, Collegeville and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

