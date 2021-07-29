Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:15AM CDT for Kendall, Will, north Grundy, and southeastern Cook Counties in Illinois and central Lake County Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Will County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Central Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 257 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hinckley to Winfield to Evanston, moving south at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. Multiple reports of wind damage across the northern Chicago metro. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Hammond, Gary, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Plainfield, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Woodridge, Oswego, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart and Lansing.