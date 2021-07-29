Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:15AM CDT for Kendall, Will, north Grundy, and southeastern Cook Counties in Illinois and central Lake County Indiana

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Kendall County in northeastern Illinois...
  Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois...
  Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois...
  Central Lake County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 415 AM CDT.

* At 257 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from near Hinckley to Winfield to Evanston, moving south
  at 45 mph.

  HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Emergency management. Multiple reports of wind damage
           across the northern Chicago metro.

  IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
           mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
  Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Hammond, Gary, Bolingbrook, Orland
  Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Plainfield, Calumet City, Portage,
  Merrillville, Woodridge, Oswego, Chicago Heights, East Chicago,
  Schererville, Hobart and Lansing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News