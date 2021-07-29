Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3AM CDT for Lake and eastern McHenry Counties in Illinois

Update

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LAKE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 235 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Bluff to near Huntley, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. Multiple reports of wind damage across McHenry and Lake counties. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Vernon Hills, Huntley, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest, Wauconda and Barrington.

__________________________________________________________________________________________:

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR LAKE AND EASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 213 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kenosha to near Wonder Lake, moving southeast at 45 mph. Emergency management reported 60 mph winds with these storms in Hebron, Illinois. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Huntley and Grayslake.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Eastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 147 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oak Creek to near Delavan, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Huntley and Grayslake. This includes...Chain O Lakes State Park, College of Lake County, Great Lakes Naval Training Center, IL Beach State Park, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, Mchenry County College, Mchenry County Fairgrounds, and Moraine Hills State Park.