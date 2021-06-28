Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:45PM CDT for southeastern Cook County in Illinois and northern Lake County in Indiana…

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) -- A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina, says it is now paying employees a fair wage but is passing the cost on to consumers.

Pizzeria Toro added a 20% gratuity called a 'Fair Wage Service Fee' to every bill for dine-in customers. The receipt will also have a message saying "seen and unseen hourly wage workers are the backbone of the restaurant."