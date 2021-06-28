Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:45PM CDT for southeastern Cook County in Illinois and northern Lake County in Indiana…

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Cook County, IL and Lake County, IN
has been cancelled – storms have weakened.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COOK AND NORTHERN LAKE COUNTIES... At 306 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Chicago Lawn to Auburn Gresham to Roseland, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Oak Lawn, Calumet City, South Shore, Roseland, Englewood, Chicago Lawn, East Chicago, Burbank, Lansing, Harvey, Blue Island, Dolton, Alsip, Ashburn, Chatham, Auburn Gresham and Hyde Park.
________________________________________________________________________________________________
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND NORTHERN LAKE COUNTIES... At 257 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Burbank to Evergreen Park to Markham, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Calumet City, South Shore, Roseland, Englewood, Chicago Lawn, East Chicago, Burbank, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Blue Island, Dolton, Homewood and Alsip.
___________________________________________________________________________________________
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 243 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orland Park, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Calumet City, South Shore, Roseland, Englewood, Chicago Lawn, East Chicago, Burbank, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Homer Glen, Blue Island, Dolton and Homewood. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 343 and 358. I-80 between mile markers 150 and 155. I-90 between mile markers 101 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 59 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 59 and 74. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 14. This includes... Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Moraine Valley Community College, and South Suburban College.