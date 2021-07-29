Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:30AM CDT for DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties

Update:

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL DE KALB...SOUTHERN KANE...DUPAGE AND NORTHERN COOK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southern Cook County until 415 AM CDT.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL DE KALB...SOUTHERN KANE...DUPAGE AND NORTHERN COOK COUNTIES... At 305 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from the north side of Chicago to Aurora to near Hinckley, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. Multiple reports of wind damage across the north half of the Chicago metro. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Cicero, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Skokie, Des Plaines, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, DeKalb, Lombard, Bartlett, Ohare Airport and Carol Stream.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT FOR DE KALB...KANE...DUPAGE AND COOK COUNTIES... At 233 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake Bluff to near Hampshire to near Kirkland, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. Multiple reports of wind damage in McHenry and Lake counties with this line of storms. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove and Glenview.

______________________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Kane County in northeastern Illinois... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 212 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kenosha to near Woodstock to Pecatonica, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove and Glenview.