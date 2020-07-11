Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2PM CDT for portions of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties in Illinois and Newton County, Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Southwestern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1254 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bourbonnais to near Herscher, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Manteno, Momence, Herscher, Clifton, Limestone, Grant Park, St. Anne, Chebanse, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton, Sun River Terrace, Bonfield, Beaverville, Donovan and Sammons Point. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 292 and 322.

