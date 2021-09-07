Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:15PM CDT for Lake and southeastern McHenry Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 119 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Antioch to McHenry to near Marengo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Huntley and Grayslake. Including the following interstates... I-94 between mile markers 1 and 26. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 26.