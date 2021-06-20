Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 1AM CDT for several counties south of Chicago in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Lake County in northwestern Indiana... Northwestern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1141 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whiting to near Elwood, moving east at 35 mph. These storms have a history of producing wind damage. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Kankakee, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Chesterton, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Manteno, Wilmington and Peotone. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 239 and 242. I-57 between mile markers 310 and 330. Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 34. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 227 and 261.