Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 1:30PM CDT for McHenry and east-central Boone Counties

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT
FOR MCHENRY AND EAST CENTRAL BOONE COUNTIES...

At 103 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harvard, moving
east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported golf ball sized hail near
         Caledonia.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
         damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
         damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Crystal Lake, McHenry, Woodstock, Fox Lake, Harvard, Island Lake,
Poplar Grove, Johnsburg, Lakemoor, Spring Grove, Wonder Lake,
Pistakee Highlands, Oakwood Hills, Prairie Grove, Richmond, Port
Barrington, Capron, Hebron, Bull Valley and McCullom Lake.

