Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 12:30PM CDT for Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Newton County in northwestern Indiana...
  Jasper County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 1230 PM CDT.

* At 1146 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from near Roselawn to near Kentland, moving east at 50
  mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Rensselaer, Kentland, Remington, Morocco, Lake Village, Roselawn,
  Goodland, Brook, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Mount Ayr, Baileys
  Corner, Foresman, Fair Oaks and Parr.

Including the following interstate...
 Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 229.

This includes...  US 41 Dragway.

