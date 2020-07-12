Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 11:15PM CDT for all or portions of Will, Kankakee, Iroquois Counties in Illinois and Benton, Newton, jasper, Lake and Porter Counties in NW Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Benton County in northwestern Indiana... Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Lake County in northwestern Indiana... Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 1115 PM CDT/1215 AM EDT/. * At 1006 PM CDT/1106 PM EDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Frankfort to near Cissna Park, moving east at 45 mph. Winds to 60 mph were reported in Braidwood and to 68 mph in Saunemim with this line of storms. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Merrillville, Valparaiso, Schererville, Hobart, Kankakee, Crown Point, Park Forest, Mokena, Bourbonnais, Frankfort, Bradley, Cedar Lake, Steger, Lowell, Manteno, Rensselaer, Watseka, Peotone, DeMotte and Hebron. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 297 and 338. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 252. This includes... Valparaiso University, Governors State University, Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, Olivet Nazarine University, Porter County Fairgrounds, US 41 Dragway, and Will County Fairgrounds.

