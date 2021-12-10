Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 10:15PM CDT for portions of Will and Grundy Counties…

Update:
954 PM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN WILL COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. __________________________________________________________________________
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CST FOR NORTHERN WILL COUNTY... At 940 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Elwood, or near Joliet, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Park Forest, Mokena, Frankfort, Channahon, Minooka, Braidwood, Wilmington, Frankfort Square, University Park, Manhattan, Ingalls Park, Diamond, Elwood and Preston Heights. This includes... University of St. Francis, Channahon State Park, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, and Joliet Slammers Baseball. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 235 and 249. I-57 between mile markers 337 and 338. I-80 between mile markers 127 and 149. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 4. ___________________________________________________________________
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Northeastern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1015 PM CST. * At 926 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coal City, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Park Forest, Mokena, Frankfort, Channahon, Minooka, Braidwood, Wilmington, Coal City, Frankfort Square, University Park, Manhattan, Ingalls Park, Diamond and Elwood. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 235 and 249. I-57 between mile markers 337 and 338. I-80 between mile markers 128 and 149. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 4. This includes... University of St. Francis, Channahon State Park, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, and Joliet Slammers Baseball.