WATCH LIVE
WGN News at Nine

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 10:15PM CDT for Kendall and Grundy Counties

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Kendall County in northeastern Illinois...
  Grundy County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 915 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from Earlville to near Marseilles to near Seneca to 6
  miles south of South Streator, moving east at 45 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield, Oswego, Yorkville, Morris, Channahon,
  Minooka, Plano, Sandwich, Braidwood, Coal City, Dwight, Montgomery,
  Boulder Hill, Diamond, Seneca, Gardner, Mazon and Newark.

Including the following interstates...
 I-55 between mile markers 220 and 233.
 I-80 between mile markers 103 and 122.

This includes...  Gebhard Woods State Park, Grundy County Speedway
and Fairgrounds, and William G Stratton State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News