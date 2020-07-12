Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 10:15PM CDT for Kendall and Grundy Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 915 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Earlville to near Marseilles to near Seneca to 6 miles south of South Streator, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield, Oswego, Yorkville, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Plano, Sandwich, Braidwood, Coal City, Dwight, Montgomery, Boulder Hill, Diamond, Seneca, Gardner, Mazon and Newark. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 220 and 233. I-80 between mile markers 103 and 122. This includes... Gebhard Woods State Park, Grundy County Speedway and Fairgrounds, and William G Stratton State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.