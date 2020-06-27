Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 7:45PM CDT for northeastern Kendall and southeastern Kane Counties

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KENDALL AND SOUTHEASTERN KANE COUNTIES... At 726 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from North Aurora to Montgomery to Oswego, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kendall and southeastern Kane Counties, including the following locations...Boulder Hill. LAT...LON 4181 8842 4185 8826 4163 8826 4164 8844 TIME...MOT...LOC 0026Z 269DEG 42KT 4180 8834 4173 8833 4168 8836 HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH