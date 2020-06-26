Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 6:45PM CDT for northern DeKalb County and Kane County

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN DE KALB AND KANE COUNTIES... At 552 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kirkland to near Malta, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near... Genoa, DeKalb and Cortland around 605 PM CDT. Hampshire, Maple Park and Virgil around 615 PM CDT. Huntley, Elburn and Lily Lake around 620 PM CDT. Elgin and Gilberts around 625 PM CDT. St. Charles, Algonquin, Sleepy Hollow, North Aurora and West Dundee around 630 PM CDT. Carpentersville, Batavia, Geneva, East Dundee and Wayne around 635 PM CDT. West Chicago and Bartlett around 640 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Pingree Grove, South Elgin, Burlington and Barrington Hills. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

