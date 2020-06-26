Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 5:45PM CDT for northwestern Ogle County

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OGLE COUNTY... At 513 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Morris, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near... Byron around 520 PM CDT. Stillman Valley around 530 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Adeline and Leaf River.

