Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 5:45PM CDT for northwestern Ogle County

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OGLE COUNTY... At 459 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Forreston, or 7 miles northwest of Mount Morris, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near... Mount Morris around 510 PM CDT. Oregon around 515 PM CDT. Byron around 520 PM CDT. Stillman Valley around 525 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Adeline and Leaf River.

