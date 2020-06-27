Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for northern DuPage and northern Cook Counties until 7:30PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT
FOR NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHERN COOK COUNTIES...

At 656 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Niles to Lombard, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near...
  Evanston, Wilmette, Franklin Park, Westchester, Bellwood, Stone
  Park, Kenilworth and Rogers Park around 705 PM CDT.
  Chicago, Maywood, Brookfield, La Grange, Forest Park, River
  Forest, Summit, Lyons, Riverside and Melrose Park around 710 PM
  CDT.
  Cicero, Berwyn, Oak Park, Stickney, Midway Airport, Forest View,
  Humboldt Park and Logan Square around 715 PM CDT.
  Navy Pier, Lincoln Park, Bridgeport, Douglas Park, Lakeview and
  Englewood around 720 PM CDT.
  Northerly Island and Hyde Park around 725 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Elmwood Park, Glendale Heights, Golf, Oakbrook Terrace, South
Chicago, Lincolnwood, Berkeley, Broadview, River Grove and La Grange
Park.

