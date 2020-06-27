Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for northern DuPage and northern Cook Counties until 7:30PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHERN COOK COUNTIES... At 656 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Niles to Lombard, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near... Evanston, Wilmette, Franklin Park, Westchester, Bellwood, Stone Park, Kenilworth and Rogers Park around 705 PM CDT. Chicago, Maywood, Brookfield, La Grange, Forest Park, River Forest, Summit, Lyons, Riverside and Melrose Park around 710 PM CDT. Cicero, Berwyn, Oak Park, Stickney, Midway Airport, Forest View, Humboldt Park and Logan Square around 715 PM CDT. Navy Pier, Lincoln Park, Bridgeport, Douglas Park, Lakeview and Englewood around 720 PM CDT. Northerly Island and Hyde Park around 725 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Elmwood Park, Glendale Heights, Golf, Oakbrook Terrace, South Chicago, Lincolnwood, Berkeley, Broadview, River Grove and La Grange Park.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction