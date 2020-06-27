Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for northeastewrn Livingston County until 10PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY...

At 923 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of
Cullom, or 10 miles southeast of Dwight, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern Livingston County, including the following locations...
Campus, Emington, Saunemin and Reddick.

