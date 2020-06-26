WATCH LIVE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Lee County until 7PM CDT

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT
FOR LEE COUNTY...

At 612 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Franklin Grove,
or near Dixon, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
         damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
         considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
         mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe storm will be near...
  Amboy around 615 PM CDT.
  Franklin Grove around 620 PM CDT.
  Ashton around 625 PM CDT.
  Paw Paw around 640 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Nelson,
Harmon, West Brooklyn, Compton, Lee and Steward.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.

