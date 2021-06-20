Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Kendall, Northern LaSalle, Southeastern DeKalb and Northern Grundy Counties until 11:45PM CDT

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR KENDALL...NORTHERN LA SALLE...SOUTHEASTERN DE KALB AND NORTHERN GRUNDY COUNTIES... At 1111 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leland, or near Sheridan, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield, Oswego, Ottawa, Yorkville, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Plano, Sandwich, Sheridan, Montgomery, Boulder Hill, Lake Holiday, Somonauk, Earlville, Serena, Newark and Leland.