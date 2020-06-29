Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 5:15PM CDT for southeastern Cook and northern Lake Counties

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND NORTHERN LAKE COUNTIES... At 429 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Schererville, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Dolton, Griffith, St. John, Lake Station, Steger, Whiting, Burnham and South Holland.