Severe Thunderstorm Warning no longer in effect, flooding advisory in north-central Cook County Sunday night

Weather

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for...
  North central Cook County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 523 PM CDT, Doppler radar and surface observations indicated
  heavy rain due to thunderstorms. As much as two inches of rain
  have fallen around the Arlington Heights area with an additional 1
  to 2 inches of rain possible as thunderstorms move slowly
  eastward. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the
  advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Arlington Heights, Evanston, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount
  Prospect, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Park Ridge,
  Northbrook, Niles, Wilmette, Rolling Meadows, Morton Grove,
  Deerfield, Prospect Heights, Winnetka, Glencoe and Northfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

