Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Livingston County until 4:30 pm

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 328 PM CDT WED JUL 15 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON COUNTY IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 327 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER EL PASO, OR 12 MILES EAST OF EUREKA, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...PING PONG BALL SIZE HAIL AND 60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT HAIL DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PONTIAC, GRIDLEY AND FLANAGAN. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 188 AND 202. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL ILLINOIS. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.

