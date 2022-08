BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 144 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN PORTER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 230 PM CDT. * AT 143 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER OGDEN DUNES, OR OVER PORTAGE, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GARY, PORTAGE, CHESTERTON, PORTER, BURNS HARBOR, OGDEN DUNES, TOWN OF PINES, BEVERLY SHORES AND DUNE ACRES. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... INDIANA I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 12 AND 14, AND NEAR MILE MARKER 37. INDIANA I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 18 AND 32. THIS INCLUDES... INDIANA DUNES STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction