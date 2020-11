Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Kendall, DeKalb, and Kane counties valid until 5:30 pm

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 410 PM CST TUE NOV 10 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 530 PM CST. * AT 410 PM CST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR PAW PAW TO 6 MILES SOUTH OF EARLVILLE TO TONICA, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 65 MPH. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. DAMAGE IS LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AURORA, JOLIET, ELGIN, DEKALB, BARTLETT, PLAINFIELD, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, OSWEGO, ALGONQUIN, WEST CHICAGO, BATAVIA, HUNTLEY, GENEVA, SYCAMORE, YORKVILLE, CAMPTON HILLS, MINOOKA, PLANO AND SANDWICH. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 120 AND 122. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 84 AND 120. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 42 AND 56. THIS INCLUDES...NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, SANDWICH FAIRGROUNDS, AURORA UNIVERSITY, ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, FERMILAB, IL MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY, KANE COUNTY COUGARS BALLPARK, AND WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.

